Sidoti Csr Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AZZ in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZZ. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AZZ by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

