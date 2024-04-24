Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $184.14 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

