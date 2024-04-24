Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $154,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

