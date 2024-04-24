Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $4,223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.17. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.