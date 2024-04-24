Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

