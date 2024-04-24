Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 383 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

