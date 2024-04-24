Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,111 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

