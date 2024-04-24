Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.61. Mesoblast shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Mesoblast Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

