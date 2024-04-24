Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY24 guidance at $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.850-10.500 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $255.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.65.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

