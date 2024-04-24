CMS Energy (CMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.29-3.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CMS stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

