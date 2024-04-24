Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is UMB Bank n.a.’s 5th Largest Position

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $224,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Microsoft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.05.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $407.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

