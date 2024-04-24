Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIZE. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

SIZE opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $142.30.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

