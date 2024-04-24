Dayforce (DAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Dayforce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Dayforce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAY opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

