Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 16,809 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $622,608.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62.

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,792,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

