Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. Sells 343,773 Shares of Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 343,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$814,742.01.
Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 296,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$714,189.84.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$30.70.
