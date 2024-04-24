Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,209 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $1,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Buckle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Trading Up 3.7 %

BKE opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

