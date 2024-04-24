Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.36.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

