Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics



Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

