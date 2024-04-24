Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,552 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,046,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $240,698.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36.

On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17.

Natera Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

