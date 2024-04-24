North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.75.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$29.17 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

