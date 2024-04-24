Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.