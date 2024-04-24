OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.