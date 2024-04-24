OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 225.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 85.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

DIS opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

