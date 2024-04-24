OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.42 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,596,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,929,000 after buying an additional 1,393,065 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,369,000 after buying an additional 846,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,355 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,102 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

