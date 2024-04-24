Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.