Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Jonathan A. Leon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

