Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

