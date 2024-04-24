Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Given a $5.21 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $5.21 price objective on Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Performance

PXDT stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixie Dust Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

