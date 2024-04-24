Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Rice purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.62 per share, with a total value of C$14,480.00.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTG opened at C$4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.47. Firan Technology Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Articles

