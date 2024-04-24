Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.60. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $115,953.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

About Research Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

