Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.60. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $115,953.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
