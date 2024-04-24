Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) CEO Acquires $18,125.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,859,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VUZI stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

