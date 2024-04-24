Darryl Schmidt Acquires 232 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Darryl Schmidt acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.71 per share, with a total value of $20,812.72. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,317.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BANF

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.