Andrew J. O’neill Buys 800 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Price Performance

NYSE:CET opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Central Securities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.