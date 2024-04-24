David Michael Chatyrbok Sells 1,000 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$39.13 on Wednesday. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$41.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.20.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

