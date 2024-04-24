David Michael Chatyrbok Sells 1,000 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50.
Shares of NWC stock opened at C$39.13 on Wednesday. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$41.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
