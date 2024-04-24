WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.25%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

