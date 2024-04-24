Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.
Gold Royalty Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.19.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Royalty
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.