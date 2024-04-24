Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terex stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

