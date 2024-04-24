EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,362.00.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,604.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.52. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.95.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

