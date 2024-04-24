John Borshoff Purchases 17,125 Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Stock

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL – Get Free Report) insider John Borshoff purchased 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,978.13 ($13,534.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 31.92 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

