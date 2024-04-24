Christina Stercken Purchases 592 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Christina Stercken purchased 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$26.44 ($17.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,654.85 ($10,099.90).

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 25th. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

