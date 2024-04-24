ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.06. 2,598,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,110,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

