Raymond James & Associates Has $691,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

