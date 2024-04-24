Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Prothena worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prothena by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of PRTA opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

