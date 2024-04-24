International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

