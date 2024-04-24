International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 138,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

