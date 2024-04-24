Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in WaFd by 99.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday.

WaFd Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

