10094 (IRD.TO) (TSE:IRD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

10094 (IRD.TO) (TSE:IRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as low as C$4.24. 10094 (IRD.TO) shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.
10094 (IRD.TO) Trading Up ∞
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25.
About 10094 (IRD.TO)
International Road Dynamics Inc (IRD) is a Canada-based company engaged in providing integrated systems and solutions for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry. The Company’s segment is engaged in design, hardware and software development, manufacturing and integration of products and systems for traffic flows.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 10094 (IRD.TO)
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 10094 (IRD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10094 (IRD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.