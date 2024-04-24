Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 118,285 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Caribou Biosciences worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 1,886,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,261,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,108,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRBU opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.48. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 296.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.