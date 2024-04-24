Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,472 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPV. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 790,187 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,797,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,673 shares of company stock worth $665,497 in the last 90 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

