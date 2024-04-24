Raymond James & Associates Takes $733,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.